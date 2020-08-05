1/1
Ralph Thomas Bailer
1939 - 2020
Ralph Thomas Bailer, 81, Adams County, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Adams County Jan. 11, 1939, to the late Richard and Luella (Boylan) Racine. On June 23, 1979, he married Donna Bailer; she survives in Decatur.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served our country in the United States Army from 1956-1960. Ralph worked 28 years at Dunbar Furniture doing upholstery. He was also employed at Gilpins and Fleetwood.
Among survivors are a son, Charles Thomas (Tricia) Bailer of Huntertown, Indiana; five daughters, Paula Renee' Bailer of Decatur, Cathy (Bailer) Campbell of Ossian, Missy (Paul) Hockemeyer of Decatur, Shelly "Thane Plumley" Pugh of Convoy, Ohio, and Marsha (Jeremy) Friedt of Decatur; two sisters, Victoria "Art" Torres of California and Delores "Cookie" Loaiza of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Paul Racine; step-mother, Dorothy Bailer; brother, Jerry Bailer; and a daughter, Kris Bailer.
A private family service will be held, with Pastor Steve Austin officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Hospice or First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
