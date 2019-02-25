Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Ralph W. Hamrick


Ralph W. Hamrick Obituary
Ralph W. Hamrick, 92, Decatur, passed away early Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Adams County Nov. 1, 1926, to the late Jesse R. and Iola (Cordell) Hamrick. Ralph had been married to Kathryn L. Baxter and Frances L. Dull; both preceded him in death.
He served his country in the United States Army during World War II, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.
Ralph attended the Decatur Church of God. He was a member of the UAW Bargaining Committee of International Harvester for 20 years in Fort Wayne and also a member of the National American Legion.
He graduated from Willshire High School in 1944. He retired from International Harvester in 1980 with more than 37 years of service.
Ralph enjoyed bowling and woodworking. He loved to garden and had a "green thumb."
Among survivors are a son, Jerry W. Hamrick of Decatur; daughter, Janet (John) Myers of Willshire, Ohio; brother, Ray Hamrick of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Phyllis Myers of Willshire and Eunice Reppert of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Foy and Nicole (Jeff) Munden.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hamrick.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Willshire Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to services.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Church of God.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019
