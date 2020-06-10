Randy Lee "Rolo" O'Neal
1969-2020
Randy Lee "Rolo" O'Neal, 51, Decatur, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid guitarist and in numerous bands throughout his life.
Randy was a member of Messiah's Misfitz motorcycle ministry, holding rank of Sergeant of Arms, and a member of Common Ground Church of the Nazarene.
Among survivors are his wife, Aminda O'Neal; children, Brandon, Tessa, Collin and Vincent O'Neal; siblings, Carl B. (Donna) O'Neal, Kathy (Ted) Erick, Michael (Mary Ann) O'Neal and Dennis (Holly) O'Neal; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and parents, Carl E. and Marian O'Neal.
A celebration of life service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Common Ground Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours prior.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the family c/o Aminda O'Neal.
Arrangements handled by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Common Ground Church of the Nazarene
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Common Ground Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
I'll always treasure the memories of hanging out with Randy after school, the whole big gang of us. Randy was a good dude and a good friend. He knew when to be serious and when you needed him to make you laugh. I'll miss you, buddy! Love to your family ❤
Cathy (Joiner) Marquardt
Friend
June 7, 2020
David Kissell
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Janet Meloy
Friend
June 7, 2020
I knew Rolo they the Messiah's Misfits. He was a really nice guy. Although we didn't spend a lot of time in person, he spent hours kicking my butt playing pool on Facebook. I'll miss that... My love prayers and condolences to the family. May you be filled with the Spirit of the Lord to comfort your hearts during this time.
Danielle
Friend
