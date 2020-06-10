Randy Lee "Rolo" O'Neal, 51, Decatur, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid guitarist and in numerous bands throughout his life.

Randy was a member of Messiah's Misfitz motorcycle ministry, holding rank of Sergeant of Arms, and a member of Common Ground Church of the Nazarene.

Among survivors are his wife, Aminda O'Neal; children, Brandon, Tessa, Collin and Vincent O'Neal; siblings, Carl B. (Donna) O'Neal, Kathy (Ted) Erick, Michael (Mary Ann) O'Neal and Dennis (Holly) O'Neal; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and parents, Carl E. and Marian O'Neal.

A celebration of life service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Common Ground Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours prior.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the family c/o Aminda O'Neal.

Arrangements handled by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store