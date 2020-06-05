Ray Allan Shaw, 79, Bluffton, went home to be with the Lord June 3, 2020. He was born July 5, 1940, to the late Dell and Lois (Mock) Shaw.
After earning an engineering degree from Purdue University in 1962, Ray served in the Army as a Captain in the Corp of Engineers, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Shortly after leaving the military, he joined the family real estate business, Shaw Real Estate & Auction. He was a licensed auctioneer, appraiser, realtor and home builder.
He was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church of Bluffton, where he taught adult Sunday School classes and served on the Consistory. He was active in the Bluffton Optimist Club, holding local, state and international offices over the years. He was a founding member of the Wells County Sheriff's Reserve, served on the BHMSD School Board, Wells Community Hospital Board, First Bank of Berne Board, Adams Jay Wells Board of Realtors and was a member of the Adams Jay Wells MLS.
Ray taught his family to love God, family and country; to work hard, to do the job right the first time and to leave things better than you found them.
Among survivors are his wife, Jerry (Gregg) Shaw of Bluffton; four daughters, Sherry (Tony) Johnson of Bluffton, Judy Shaw of Bluffton, Ann (Michael) Amato of Lafayette and Carol (Brad) Clemons of Peru; and six grandchildren, Blake (Bailee) Johnson of Bluffton, Lauren (Nathaniel) Altheide of Carmel, Evan and Wesley Ray Clemons of Peru and Ashley and Giovanni Amato of Lafayette; and brothers, Gary (Connie) Shaw and Steve (Sonia) Shaw, both of Bluffton.
A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with Dr. Bryson "Gene" Bell of the First Reformed Church officiating. Friends are invited to view the service live on Zoom Meetings by using the meeting I.D. # 773 520 7951. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
"The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask during your visit. We will invite a limited number of guests in the facility at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience."
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to First Reformed Church or Bluffton Optimist Club.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.