Raymond B. Schwartz, 75, Berne, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born in Adams County Oct. 16, 1943, to the late Daniel L. and Maryann (Yoder) Schwartz. He married Maggie K. Hilty Nov. 28, 1968; she preceded him in death.

He was a member of the Old Order Amish.

Raymond was a woodworker for Verlyd Cabinets and also worked as a farmer.

Among survivors are his children, Vernon (Lydia) Schwartz, Maryann (Zach) Gilbert of Berne, Katie (Michael) Schwartz, Joni (Susan) Schwartz, both of Monroe, Melvin (Rosie) Schwartz of Bluffton, Mahlon (Lydia) Schwartz of Decatur, Raymond (Barbara) Schwartz, Ammon (Barbara) Schwartz and Merlin (Maryann) Schwartz, all of Berne; 62 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Joni B. Schwartz of Monroe; sister, Lydiann Schwartz of Berne; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ernest, Merlin, Daniel and Samuel; and his sister, Emma.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Merlin M. Schwartz residence, 646W C.R. 300S in Berne, with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Burial will take place in the Schwartz Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, also at the Merlin M. Schwartz residence.

Arrangments handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary