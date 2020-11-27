Raymond Becher Jr., 85, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital after an extended illness and of natural causes. He was born in Adams County April 18, 1935, to the late Raymond O. and Clara (Fogle) Becher. Ray was united in marriage to Naomi R. Kirchhofer Nov. 27, 1958, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur.
Ray was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. He was active in the Dairy Shrine Club (life member), Indiana Holstein Association (life member) as well as the District IV Holstein Club past president, secretary and treasurer, served on the Adams County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Board.
Volunteering his time to help youth interested in farming, Ray was active in the Adams County 4-H program where he served on the Calf Club and the 4-H Extension Board.
He was a 1954 graduate of Adams Central High School. Ray was a lifelong grain and dairy farmer in Adams County, operating Ray-Na Holstein Farm. Ray had a passion and zeal for dairy farming and was nationally known for breeding Holstein cattle. His knowledge of dairy farming resulted in his service on the Senator's Farm Advisory Committee. In 1978, Ray bred and exhibited the All American & Reserve All American 3-year Holstein cows. He was the first Holstein breeder to be inducted into the Purdue Hall of Fame. He was the recipient of the Master Breeder Award in Indiana. He also won the Indiana Master Farmer Award, Dairy Family of the Year, and Progressive Breeder's Award, which he won 15 times (highest in nation for a homebred herd).
Among survivors are his wife of 62 years, Naomi Becher of Decatur; four daughters, Amy Jo (Gregory) Fumarolo of Fort Wayne, Audrey A. (Cameron) Erekson of Bristol, Indiana, Angela S. (David) Brite of Decatur and April L. (Jerome) Isch of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Shawn Hany, Erin (Derrick) Kovell, Ryan Hany, Spencer (Brittany) Erekson, Reid (Anisha) Erekson, Emily and Noah Brite, Anna and Aidan Isch; and two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Simon Erekson, and one-on-the-way.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and their spouses, Fonteen (Lester) Hains, Catherine (Paul) Longsworth and Marjorie (Robert) Lobsiger; and one brother, Norman (Arlene) Becher.
Private funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating, for the immediate family with burial following at Decatur Cemetery. Those wishing to view the service at Zion may do so at www.ziondecatur.com
or the church YouTube page at Zion Lutheran Decatur. It should be available by Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church or Adams County 4-H, and may be sent to the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur office.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.