Raymond L. Reinhart, 68, Decatur, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fort Wayne Sept. 16, 1950, to the late Cloise L. and Beatrice V. (Patton) Reinhart. On Dec. 15, 1975, he married Nancy L. Martz.
He was a 1968 graduate of Adams Central High School and was a 25-year member of ABATE of Indiana.
For more than 30 years he worked for Decatur Casting and he also was employed with I.T.T. Aerospace in Fort Wayne for five years.
Among survivors are his wife of 44 years, Nancy L. Reinhart; a son, Shannon L. (April Zerby) Reinhart of Monroeville; two daughters, Dawn R. Mills of Auburn and Jennifer M. Kaehr of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Lacy K. Reinhart of Monroe; grandchildren, Richard Morimanno, Dezirae Coblenz, Cameron Siebenaler, Breanna Reinhart, Alex Kaehr, Daniel Lehrman, Jordan Haviland, Aaron Reinhart, Izzy Reinhart; five great-grandchildren; and his dog, Lily.
He was preceded in death by a son, Shawn R. Reinhart; a son-in-law, Brian L. Kaehr; and two brothers-in-law, George C. Martz and James "Kidd" Warnick.
A celebration of Raymond's life will be held from 2 p.m. to an undetermined time Aug. 17 at EDZ H-D Motorcycle Service & Repair, 235 N 1st St., Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements are handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
