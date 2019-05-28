Rene Hunter Machen, 57, Marietta, Georgia, passed away May 10, 2019, at the Tranquility Hospice Center at Kennesaw Mountain. She was born in Decatur May 24, 1961.

As a young child, she moved to Marion, Ohio, and returned to Decatur for her senior year of high school. She received an Associate's Degree in Accounting from IUPU.

In 1981, she moved to Georgia and worked as a sales manager and realtor. She married Alan Machen on April 10, 1993. After the birth of her son, Alex, she was a stay-at-home mom, which was her dream job.

During the many years of her illness, she always had a positive attitude and lived with grace. Her kind heart and radiant smile will be dearly missed.

Among survivors are her husband, Alan; son, Alex; brother, Jed (Debi) Hunter; sisters, Camille (Harold) Gilliam and Denice (Bill) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hunter and Ruth Yost Hunter.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held June 2 at the N. E. Cobb Community Center in Marietta, Georgia. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary