Rex R. Hinsky, 79, Decatur, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Richmond, Indiana, Oct. 23, 1940, to the late H. Beale and Minnie E. (Maple) Hinsky. He spent his childhood in Cambridge City, Indiana.
He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served as a church elder and deacon. He also taught Sunday school there for more than 30 years.
Rex began his advanced studies at Earlham College and then went on to graduate from Indiana University, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. The first seven years of his teaching career was spent at Pendleton Heights High School. Upon moving to Decatur, he became the union representative for the Indiana State Teachers Association until his retirement in 1999.
He was a past president of the Adams County Teachers Association. He also sat on the United Way board, the finance committee for the Boys & Girls Club and the Decatur Redevelopment Commission.
Among survivors are his two sons, Doug (Penny) Hinsky of Decatur and Brad (Lee Ann) Hinsky of Leo; daughter, Lisa Walchle of Medway, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joyce Hinsky of Cambridge City; six grandchildren, Jason Walchle, Heather (Orcun) Turkay, Caitlin (Kyle) Martin, Alexander Hinsky, Nathan Hinsky and Abigail (Devin) Otten; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Hinsky.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Rossman officiating and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, and one hour prior to services Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Zion United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served as a church elder and deacon. He also taught Sunday school there for more than 30 years.
Rex began his advanced studies at Earlham College and then went on to graduate from Indiana University, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. The first seven years of his teaching career was spent at Pendleton Heights High School. Upon moving to Decatur, he became the union representative for the Indiana State Teachers Association until his retirement in 1999.
He was a past president of the Adams County Teachers Association. He also sat on the United Way board, the finance committee for the Boys & Girls Club and the Decatur Redevelopment Commission.
Among survivors are his two sons, Doug (Penny) Hinsky of Decatur and Brad (Lee Ann) Hinsky of Leo; daughter, Lisa Walchle of Medway, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joyce Hinsky of Cambridge City; six grandchildren, Jason Walchle, Heather (Orcun) Turkay, Caitlin (Kyle) Martin, Alexander Hinsky, Nathan Hinsky and Abigail (Devin) Otten; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Hinsky.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Rossman officiating and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, and one hour prior to services Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Zion United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.