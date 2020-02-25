|
|
Ricardo Canales, 79, Decatur, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, at Majestic Healthcare in New Haven. He was born in Robstown, Texas, July 10, 1940, to the late Margarito and Paula (Espinosa) Canales. Rich was united in marriage to Sandra Sue Mendez April 2, 1966, at the Church of Nazarene in Decatur; she survives in Decatur.
A 1959 graduate of Decatur High School, he was a railroad conductor for 31 years, retiring from Norfolk and Southern in 1995.
He was an honorably discharged member of the United States Air Force, being stationed in Cuba during the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his service in the Air Force, and was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur.
Rich was a well-known softball umpire in the Decatur area for many years. He loved tinkering with his electronics and music. He was an avid baseball fan and cherished the time he spent with his sons and grandchildren.
Among survivors are two sons, Ricardo Orlando Canales and Victorio G. (Stephanie) Canales, both of Decatur; six sisters, Rosa (Dan) Aguilar, Elsie Canales, Rebecca Canales, Raquel Canales, all of Decatur, Diane (Ed) Mendez of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Linda (Phil) Wages of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Anthony Canales, Kylie (Lucas) Reis, Ricardo A. Canales, Drexel G. Canales, Carson A. Canales and Matteo A. Canales; and two great-grandchildren, Calvin Canales and Francisco Reis.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Estella Canales.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home- Decatur, with military honors conducted following the service.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to services Thursday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to American Legion Post 43 Color Guard or the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020