|
|
Richard A. "Rick" Myers, 56, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born April 28, 1963, to Milburn Allen and Joyce A. (Prestidge) Myers.
A 1982 graduate of North Side High School, he worked as a technician for Korte for several years. He was most recently assisting Miguel Suarez on various construction projects.
Rick enjoyed coaching soccer and sharing his love and passion of the game with his players. He was currently the head coach for Bellmont Middle School boys soccer and also a coach for Bellmont High School boys junior varsity soccer. He was the former coach of Maple Creek Middle School girls soccer.
He was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters and was attending St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Rick was an avid fan of I.U. and the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed waterskiing and was a handyman who could fix anything.
Among survivors are his parents, Allen and Joyce Myers of Fort Wayne; his companion, Mary Beth (McConnell) Busick of Decatur; two sons, Travis R. Myers of Fort Wayne and Joey (Desiree) Myers of Summerville, South Carolina; Mary's three sons, Connor (Lydia McMurray) Busick of Fort Wayne, Barrett (Andrea Chronister) Busick and Parker Busick, both of Decatur; two brothers, Jeffrey (Brenda White) Myers and Scott (Jodi) Myers, both of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Rodriguez.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 546 U.S. 224 in Decatur. Pastor Chris Gadlage will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be given to ACCF-Rick Myers Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019