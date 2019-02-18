Richard A. "Rick" Norris, 62, Monroeville, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 15, 2019, at his residence following an a period of declining health since late 2017. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan, March 9, 1956, to Harold Norris, who preceded him in death Sept. 9, 2015; and Delight (Wagner) Norris, who preceded him in death Feb. 20, 2016. Rick was united in marriage to Shawn Hoffman July 28, 2000, at the Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland; she survives in Monroeville.

He was a member of the Monroeville United Methodist Church, the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion Post 420 in Monroeville.

Rick was an engineer and metallurgist in the foundry/molten metal industry. He had been employed by various foundries in Indiana, Wisconsin and New York, including Ward Aluminum in Fort Wayne.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1975 at the conclusion of the Vietnam War.

Among survivors are four daughters, Amber (Matt) Palmer of Wolcottville, Angela (Andrew) Giese of Redmond, Washington, Tara Scheumann of Fort Wayne and Shannon Scheumann of Beaverton, Oregon; son, Cameron (Melissa) Norris of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren, Saige Norris, Eden Norris, Maya Norris, Rowyn Norris and Aidan Palmer.

In keeping with Rick's wishes, his body was cremated and private services will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to Monroeville United Methodist Church; Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne; or Wreaths Across America.