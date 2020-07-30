Richard "Rick" Allen Moore Jr., 64, Kaneohe, Hawaii, passed away peacefully Friday, July

17, 2020, at his residence after losing his battle with cancer. He was born in in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 19, 1955, where he lived until the family moved from Chicago to New Haven, then settling in Decatur in the early 1960s.

Rick remained a resident of Decatur, attending Bellmont High School, before he joined the U.S. Army in 1973. He served as a Military Police Officer, stationed in Manheim, Germany, until he was honorably discharged in 1976. After the Army, he had several occupations, including working for Don Ray Drive-a-Way delivering motor homes across the United States. He also worked for All American Homes, as well as Selking International, where he was the parts manager at its Decatur location.

In 1984, Rick moved from Decatur to San Antonio, Texas, where he started a career in construction, before moving to Kaneohe in 1985, and retiring from the construction business due to a medical disability.

It was in Hawaii where he met and married his wife, Karen Leinaala (Anderson) Moore, in 1986.

Among survivors are his wife of 34 years, Karen Moore; two step-daughters, LeAnn and Patricia; several grandchildren; two sisters, Jeni (Bobby) Robinson of Decatur, Susan Ann Hubbell-Patterson of Pageland, South Carolina; and two brothers, James Richard (Mila) Moore, United States Navy, retired, of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Michael (Brenda) Hubble of Stanley, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Allen Moore Sr.; mother, Mary Lou (Pickens) Hubbell; brother, Lawrence Wayne Moore, former U.S. Marine, of Decatur.

In lieu of burial, Rick's final wish was for cremation. The family will have a small ceremony locally in Hawaii.

