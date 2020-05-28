Richard E. "Dick" Morgan, 76, of DeRidder, Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, and formerly of Decatur, passed away at his residence, "The Possum Farm," May 6, 2020. He was born in Decatur Sept. 11, 1943, to the late Charles H. and Luella D (Graves) Morgan. On Nov. 13, 1989, he married Linda Jeans.
He served his beloved country in the United States Army, 11th Armored Calvary Regiment. Over his 25-year career, Command Sergeant Major Richard E. Morgan began as a draftee in March of 1969. He held every enlisted position in the Army, except for Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army. He was instrumental in the development of doctrine, tactics, training, techniques and procedures for the Army Armor Force. Dick authored numerous training manuals for the M1-A1 Main Battle Tank, as well as having published his own book "First Sergeants." He was working on a sequel, "The Drill Sergeants," which was cut short by his death.
After his Army career, Dick served as the Emergency Deployment Readiness (EDRE) officer of the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, Louisiana.
He was a member of the Order of Saint George, a lifetime member of the Black Horse Association and was inducted into the Order of the Spur in 1984. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur.
Dick was a kind and generous man, who was at his best when sharing his time, talents and treasures with family and friends. To him every day was Christmas, his favorite holiday.
Among survivors are his wife of 32 years, Linda Morgan of DeRidder; son, Richard Leon (Annie) Morgan of Decatur; daughter, Rhonda Elaine (Bob) Brown of Jackson, Michigan; step-son, Jason Swartz of DeRidder; step-daughter, Shonda Morales (fiance, Jeremy Edgar) of DeRidder; brother-in-law, Carlton P. Worthman of Ossian; four grandchildren, Nicole Putteet, Jazmine Brown, Paul Morgan and Frank Morgan; three great-grandchildren, AJ, Gabbi and Judith Putteet.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leon W. Morgan and Paul E. Morgan; sister, Ruth J. Worthman; father-in-law, Ottis Jeans; and mother-in-law, Mamie Jeans.
A Memorial Service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation 30 minutes prior to services. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Graveside Service will follow in the Backesto Cemetery, rural Adams County.
Preferred memorials are to American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 28 to May 29, 2020.