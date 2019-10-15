|
Richard G. "Dick" Omlor, 73, Fort Wayne, died Oct. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Decatur Aug. 8, 1946, to the late Charles Omlor and Martha Leona Lose.
Dick graduated from Decatur Catholic High School and Ball State University. He was the vice-president of North American Van Lines/Specialized Transportation Inc. for 39 years, retiring in 2012. He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Dick enjoyed golf, Bishop Dwenger sports, Notre Dame Football, Indiana Basketball, the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.
Among survivors are his wife of 49 years, Katherine A. Omlor; sons, Kyle P. (Melissa) Omlor of Fort Wayne, Michael C. (Shauna) Omlor of Zionsville and Daniel C. (Lindsay) Omlor of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Charlotte, Cass, Grayson and William Omlor, Noah and Max Miokovic, Vivienne Omlor, Harper, Ryan and Brooks Omlor.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Omlor; sister, Ann E. Omlor; brother, Steven Omlor; along with several other loved ones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the rosary recited at 3:30 p.m, and one hour prior to the services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Allen County, Matthew 25 or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019