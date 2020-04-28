|
Richard H. Busch Jr., 79, Rockford, Ohio, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Colonial Nursing Home in Rockford. He was born Nov. 22, 1940, to the late Richard and Mary (Fair) Busch. On Nov. 22, 1962, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Hildegarde Hemmer (Miss Offenbach, Germany 1957); she preceded him in death March 15, 2011.
Richard graduated from Delphos Jefferson and enlisted in the Army in 1958. His early training as aircraft jet engine mechanic and Sikorsky helicopter pilot/instructor gained him honors as Mr. Sikorsky's private pilot. This laid the foundation for his later accomplishments in the aerospace, aircraft and robotic industries.
He started his career at Fruehauf, Excello Corp. then Dana. In the 1980s, he moved to California taking a position with Lockheed Martin. While at Skunkworks, he worked on many projects, including SR71 Blackbird, 117A Stealth, he then worked on the Space Shuttle program.
He moved to Greece to establish a Lockheed Martin Corp. plant by request of the Greek government. They lived and worked in Greece, France and Germany. He also traveled and conducted business in England, Ireland, Egypt, Italy, Mexico and Canada.
After returning home, Richard took a position with JB Tool to take the company global in 1995, with QS9000 standards. This gained him recognition from governors, congressmen and presidents, being invited by President George H. Bush to a black tie ball at the White House for foreign manufacturing in aerospace defense.
In 1998, Richard helped globally expand Oreck Tool with QS9000, allowing him to rub elbows with Dr. Taguchi, Mr. Toyota and Mr. Honda. Later, Richard took several positions as a change agent in many aerospace and robotic industries in central and southern Ohio. He sat on several university and college boards speaking on the importance of education and how it is the key to future industry. He prided himself as a friend of Neil Armstrong and living "down the hill" from President Donald Trump in California.
After all of his adventures and accomplishments, his journey is over. He and Hildegarde are together again, and will rest side-by-side at Walnut Grove Cemetery, where there will be Military Grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council at a later date.
Among survivors are a sister, Linda (Roger) Wurst of Van Wert, Ohio; nieces, Terri Rauch of Decatur and Megan Wurst of Delphos, Ohio; nephews, Billy (Sara) Busch of Fort Wayne, Rodney Busch Jr. of Van Wert and Chad Wurst of Decatur; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Rodney Busch; infant sister, Brenda; maternal grandparents, Jim and Ethel (Follas) Fair; paternal grandparents, Earl and Edith (Workman) Bush; and a nephew, Richard Busch.
Arrangements handled by Harter and Schier Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020