Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph United Methodist Church
6004 Reed Rd.
Ft. Wayne, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph United Methodist Church
6004 Reed Rd.
Ft. Wayne, IN
Richard L. Rowdon


1938 - 2019
Richard L. Rowdon Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Rowdon, 81, Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lincolnshire Place. Richard was born in Adams County Aug. 10, 1938, to the late Clarence L. and Fern E. (Workinger) Rowdon. On May 4, 1958, he married Marilyn A. Arnold; she preceded him in death March 28, 2019.
He was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne and the Explorer Sunday school class. Richard was an avid bowler. He retired from Peter Eckrich & Sons, and worked for 10 years at Albright's in Corunna, Indiana.
Among survivors are two sons, Todd R. (Missie) Rowdon of South Bend and Trent R. (Tiffaney) Rowdon of Wolcottville; three daughters, Tamera J. (Tommy Gill) Klug of Zephyrhills, Florida, Teresa J. (Ken) Waggoner of Fort Wayne and Tonya J. (Mike) Pollock of Fort Wayne; four brothers, Glenn (Sherry) Rowdon of DeLand, Florida, William (Bill) Rowdon of Fort Wayne, Jack (Shirley) Rowdon of Jackson, Michigan, and Gerald "Jerry" (Cathy) Rowdon of Eldersburg, Maryland; two sisters, Marie (John) Rauch of Monroe and Margaret Edgar of Geneva; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Klug, Roxanne Waggoner, Ryan Waggoner, Mason Rowdon, Monica Rowdon, Tanner (Caitlin) Pollock, Logan Pollock, Ty Rowdon, Zane Rowdon and Zeke Rowdon; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Klug, Isaac Freed and Leia Rowdon.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road in Fort Wayne, with Rev. Mitch Norwood will be officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
