|
|
Richard P. "Dick" Hurst, 93, Decatur, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020, at Shane Hill Nursing Home in Rockford, Ohio. He was born in Decatur March 3, 1927, to the late Arthur James and Alana (Burkhead) Hurst. Dick was united in marriage to Ruth P. Suman Oct. 28, 1944; she preceded him in death Jan. 26, 2016.
Dick was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II in the European Theater with the 3rd Division. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, where he served on the church board, was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent and assisted with the food pantry.
He retired in 1992 from Zollner Corporation in Fort Wayne. Prior to working at Zollner, he also worked at Central Soya for 11 years.
Dick enjoyed custom hay baling and fishing. He was a strong Christian man and loved going to church. His family was extremely important to him, and he loved spending time with them.
Among survivors are two daughters, Cynthia Wright of Decatur and Mona (Charles) Beer of Berne; two brothers, Carl "Gene" (Shirley) Hurst of Decatur and Jerry Hurst of Sarasota, Florida; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Hurst; three brothers, Arthur Hurst Jr., Robert Hurst and Ronald Hurst; and two sisters, Donnabelle Geyer and Barbara Geyer.
A "drive bye" visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. When a visitor arrives, they will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. All attendees must remain in their vehicles to ensure social distancing. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.
Preferred memorials are to Grace Fellowship Church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020