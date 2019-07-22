|
|
Ricky D. Bleeke, 61, Decatur, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Majestic Care Waynedale in Fort Wayne. He was born in Hartford City, Indiana, June 14, 1958, to the late Vernand F. "Dutch" and Edna Mae (Bailey) Bleeke. Ricky was united in marriage to Dawn M. Saylor June 7, 1980, in Decatur; she preceded him in death Nov. 20, 2017.
A 1976 graduate of Bellmont High School, Ricky was employed by Structural Steel as a welder. He also applied for and obtained his realtor's license in the late 1980s.
Rick's love and interest was in anything automotive and welding.
Among survivors are his brother, David (Denise) Bleeke of Decatur; three sisters, Allene (Carl) Hower of Woodburn, Claudine Russell of Decatur and Devota (Ron) Hess of Decatur.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Kris McPherson officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Cancer fund; NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health); or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 23, 2019