Rita M. Gerke, 81, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne April 3, 1939, to the late Herman H. and Mary E. (Beebe) Hockemeyer. Rita was united in marriage to Donald W. Gerke June 5, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, where she was on the Altar Guild and the decorating committee.

In Rita's early years, she worked at Eckrich processing department, which is where she met the love of her life, Don. She retired from the Bellmont Middle School cafeteria after 28 years of service, and also helped on the family farm.

Rita enjoyed going to softball games, painting, making baskets, styling wigs, upholstering and ceramics. She, along with friends, made the beautiful ceramic nativity set that is displayed in the front of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling. Rita and Don enjoyed going on houseboat vacations with friends. She felt blessed with a lovely home, wonderful family and caring church family. Rita always said that Don was "one heck of a caregiver," with the many challenges concerning her health through the years.

Among survivors are her husband of 61 years, Donald W. Gerke of Decatur; two sons, Timothy (Janeen) Gerke of Decatur and Troy M. (fiancee, Shelly Edwards) Gerke of Monroe; daughter, Tina (Amanda Hamblen) Barker of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Blake (Brittany) Gerke, Brooks Gerke, Bailey (Courtney) Brodie, Josh (Heather) Korte, Brian (Kelly) Korte, Kelsey (fiance, Derek Ellinger) Barker and Trey Gerke; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Gerke, Dec. 15, 2015; and two sisters, Marlene Keesler and Rosemary Cooper.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, with Rev. Leonard Tanksley officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling. Masks are required for the safety of Rita's family. Those coming are asked to arrive and be seated 15 minutes prior to the start of the service.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Masks are required for the safety of Rita's family.

Preferred memorials are to St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; or the ACCF-Todd Gerke Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

