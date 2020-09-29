Robert A. "Bob" Gregory, 58, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Flint, Michigan, Nov. 29, 1961, to Lester A. and Christine (Ray) Gregory. He married Shelly L. Pfluger April 30, 1988, in Lakeland, Florida; she preceded him in death Dec. 9, 2005.

Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1980-1984, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman First Class.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 43, the VFW 6236 and the Moose Lodge 1311, all in Decatur.

Bob was a graduate of Clio High School in Michigan and was employed as a manager at Ameristop Food Mart, and also worked at General Motors in Fort Wayne for 12 years.

Among survivors are his daughter, Krystle L. (Brad M.) Pittard of Decatur; parents, Lester and Christine Gregory of Clio, Michigan; grandson, Nathan Amstutz of Decatur; granddaughter, Alexyss Pittard of Decatur; two brothers, Darryl Gregory of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Brian (Kelly) Gregory of Monroe; two nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Gregory, in infancy; and maternal grandmother, Irene Ray.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, 520 N. 2nd. St., with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 at the funeral home following services Friday. Burial will follow at a later date, after cremation, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear a face mask.

Preferred memorials are to the Adams Central Squadron of Sound.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store