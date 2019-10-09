|
Robert "Bob" Alan Steinke, 60, Angola, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his loving family Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born in Montpelier, Ohio, April 8, 1959. Bob married Rhonda (Jauregui) Hubbard Aug. 2, 2018, in Angola.
He attended school in Montpelier until his junior year, and graduated from Edon High School in 1977. He also attended vocational school in Williams County.
He worked for Dana and also Auto Form for 30 years, and currently was working for Cardinal in Fremont, Indiana.
Bob enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, being outdoors, gardening, the Indianapolis Colts and loved all of his family and friends very much. He and Rhonda had a hobby farm for many years, with many animals, including draft horses, chickens, turkeys and cows, and his favorite was Samantha, his pet turkey. Bob and Rhonda had just recently sold the hobby farm and had decided to move closer to Angola. He was a member of North Scott Christian Church.
Among survivors are his wife, Rhonda Steinke of Angola; children, Nick (Carly) Steinke of Edon, Melissa (Dustin) Schlachter of Bryan, Ohio, and Anthony Steinke of Toledo, Ohio; step-children, Jami Hubbard (Bryan Boyer) of Angola, and Elliot Hubbard of Angola; grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Brynn, Blake and Bodhi; his father and step-mother, Colonel Donald (Terry) Steinke of Montpelier, Ohio; mother and step-father, Norma Jean (Ned) Snyder of Montpelier; sister, Debra (Al) Dye of Bat Cave, North Carolina; brother, Ronald (Joni) Steinke of Montpelier; and a sister-in-law, Nance Steinke of Montpelier.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Steinke.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the North Scott Christian Church, Corner of C.R. 150N and C.R. 550E in Angola. Pastor David Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or North Scott Christian Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019