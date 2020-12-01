1/1
Robert D. Shoup
1933 - 2020
Robert D. Shoup, 87, Decatur, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at River Terrace in Bluffton. Bob was born in Willshire, Ohio, May 1, 1933, to the late Robert J. and Dora (Dutton) Shoup. On Oct. 31, 1953, he married Charlene Eyanson; after 60 years together, she preceded him in death Oct. 3, 2014.
He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He loved people and was very involved in the community. He enjoyed volunteering his time at St. Mark's Food Pantry, supported the Red Bird Mission of the Methodist Church and was a Boy Scout Troop Leader.
Bob worked for Central Soya, Zintsmaster Auto Repair, then retired from International Harvester.
He served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion Post 43. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge 1311, where he served as governor and administrator; he also was a bartender and was on the housekeeping committee for the Lodge.
Among survivors are a son, Robert "Tom" Shoup of Decatur; three daughters, Jeanne (Cindy Lockhart) Shoup of Charleston, South Carolina, Janet (Dale) Werling of Decatur and Judi Woolfolk of Richmond, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Tammy Shoup of Decatur; sister, Sonja (Dick) Gottfried of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Jaime (Steve) Macklin, Lindsey Werling, Kristen Werling, Parker (Guinevere) Woolfolk, Mamie (Tyler) Willeson, Stephanie Shoup and Spencer Shoup; and one great-grandchild, Lanson Willeson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy S. Shoup, Aug. 22, 2019.
Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Gadlage and Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Inurnment will take place in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church-Food Pantry or Eleos Hospice Care.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
