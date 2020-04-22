Home

Robert Dale Mauller


1947 - 2020
Robert Dale Mauller Obituary
Roger Dale Mauller, 73, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County March 28, 1947, to the late Harry I. and Betty (Harmon) Mauller. On July 28, 1984, he married Barbara "Bobbi" (Lee) Mauller; she survives in Decatur.
Roger was a member of Decatur Church of God. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43, NRA, Boy Scouts and the Golfing Association.
He retired in 1997 from General Electric in Fort Wayne, and following his retirement, he also worked for Staples and Adams Memorial Hospital in housekeeping.
He served in the Vietnam War with the United States Army.
Among survivors are his step-daughter, Nicky (John) Walther of Decatur; six grandchildren, Charlie, Jason, Travis, Johnny, Jessica and Jordan; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maddox, Breanna, Paul and Katie; two great-great-grandchildren, Zahra and Athena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Rudy D. Mauller; and a step daughter, Penny E. Bird.
Private family services will be held, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Bird-Walther Music Scholarship; or American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020
