Robert E. "Bob" Loshe, 63, of Decatur, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, following a brief and unexpected illness. He was born in Decatur June 4, 1956, to Jim and Ruth (Heimann) Loshe. He was united in marriage to Kay Ann Fennig May 13, 1978, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur.
Bob was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Decatur.
He was employed with Alberding Woodworking in Decatur. He was lifelong farmer, who along with his brother, Dave, continued farming the way it was taught to them by their father, Jim.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid supporter attending their volleyball games.
Among survivors are his wife, Kay Ann Loshe of Decatur; daughter, Miranda (Ryne) Ross of Decatur; parents, Jim and Ruth Loshe of Decatur; brother, Dave (Angie) Loshe of Decatur; sisters, Linda Franz and Deb (Jim) Garner, both of Decatur; and four grandchildren, Lauren Ross, Ella Ross, Landon Ross and Amelia Ross.
A 9:30 a.m. prayer service will be held Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m., all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Masses; Riley's Children Hospital; or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019