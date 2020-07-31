1/
Robert Everett Rodgers
1937 - 2020
Robert Everett Rogers, 83, Bronson, Missouri, and formerly of Convoy, Ohio, passed away at 5:35 p.m. July 26, 2020 at Aperion Nursing Home. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 1937, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Miehls) Rogers. On July 17, 2015, Robert married Karen Sue (Wyandt) Craft; she survives in Bronson.
Robert worked as a meat cutter and retired from Scott's Market in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Decatur, as well as the Poe Conservation Club in Poe.
Among survivors are his sons, Nicholas Rogers of Decatur and Patrick (Jackie) Rogers of Johnson City, Tennessee; daughter, Trina Call of Decatur; brothers, Jerry (Martha) Rogers, Jim (Colleen) Rogers, Steve Rogers, Doug Rogers and Danny Rogers; sisters, Gloria (Bill) Sternberger, Susie (Kenny) Lude, Jovetta "Joie" (Loren) Means, Barbara (Mike) Hungerford and Becky (Bob) Campbell; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To share in Robert's online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
