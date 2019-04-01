Robert Hammond Foltz, 84, Hagerstown, Maryland, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Julia Manor Nursing Home in Hagerstown. He was born in Hagerstown to the late Robert and Elizabeth Foltz, and had lived for many years on Cheryl Drive in Hagerstown.

He was a retired tool designer, employed for many years in the aircraft industry at Fairchild, Grumman, and Rohr in Hagerstown. He was passionate about flying, and is remembered by some former neighbors for "buzzing" his home in Halfway, while on leave from duty at the US Air Cadets (US Air Force) in 1955.

Robert graduated in 1952 from Hagerstown High School, where he ran cross country and was known as "lightning." He began drawing planes as a young boy, and he enjoyed mechanical drawing classes in high school. After high school, he attended Franklin and Marshall College, and later Hagerstown Junior College.

In Air Cadets, he learned to fly, an experience that shaped his stories for years. During the years when he had layoffs in the aircraft industry, Robert worked in highway construction and was a crane operator for large projects in the Washington D.C. area. He was also a fan of the Baltimore Colts, and he participated actively in the Hagerstown Colts' Corral.

He was baptized and raised at Christ's Reformed United Church of Christ in Hagerstown.

Among survivors are a sister, Judith Foltz Miller (Robert) of Williamsport, Maryland; and brother, Rev. Dr. Jerrold L. Foltz (Alice) of Centreville, Virginia; and daughter, Debbie Eichelberger of Decatur; six nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Christ's Reformed Church at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Preferred memorials are to Christ's Reformed UCC.

Arrangements were handled by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.

Online condolences may be made at www.jldavisfh.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary