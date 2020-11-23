Robert Herman



Robert "Bob" Herman, 87, formerly of Linn Grove, entered into Heavens Gates Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Swiss Village. He was born Aug. 16, 1933, to the late Jessie (Caves) and Frank Herman. Bob grew up as a proud Hartford Gorilla. He married Karen Moser Sept. 19, 1953, and they had two children, Suzanne (Don) Inniger of Monroe and Sonny (Jeff) Koons of Berne.

Bob was a hard worker, always giving 100% and going the extra mile. He worked for Central Soya for 44 years, before retiring. Upon retirement, Bob joined the Smith Brothers team as a truck driver, as well as working as a driver for Moser Motors.

Bob's work did not stop there. He diligently worked as a volunteer for more than 25 years at the Swiss Heritage Village. As a Member of First Missionary Church, he volunteered many hours as a church linesman, usher and greeter. Bob's passion for work continued through his small lawn rolling business, and assisting his son-in-law on the family farm.

Bob always loved having a good (and sometimes not so good) joke. He enjoyed camping at Jellystone Park, fishing, puttering in his shed and collecting many treasures. Bob occupied third based in slo-pitch softball until the ripe age of 48. His competitive spirit was often loudly heard cheering on the Starfires from the north bleachers, near the goal, during basketball games. He loved all things IU, Cowboys and Colts.

His love of his family always came first, as he is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne (Don) Inniger of Monroe and Sonny (Jeff) Koons of Berne; grandchildren, Christen (Seth) Sprunger of Berne, Ashley (Jon) Fosnaugh of Berne, Christian (Kylea) Inniger of Monroe and Ashlea (John) Stone of Noblesville; great-grandchildren, Meredith Sprunger, Lola Sprunger, Clayborn Fosnaugh, JJ Stone and Samuel Stone; brother and sisters-in-law, Virgil Bixler, Grace Herman, Marilyn Herman and Diana Herman

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Donald Herman, Garnett Bixler, Velma Wable, Dale Herman, Ruth Watkins, Daniel Herman and Alvin Herman.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Church in Berne, with Pastor Dathen Foust and Chaplain Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to services at the church Monday, from 2-3 p.m.

Preferred memorials are to First Missionary Church or South Adams Youth for Christ.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel-Berne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store