Robert Hugh Andrews, 81, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Adams County June 19, 1939, to the late True M. and Elsie A. (Arnold) Andrews.
He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. A 1957 graduate of Monmouth High School, Bob worked for G.E. in Decatur for 28 years, then at the Fort Wayne plant for 8½ years, retiring in 1989.
Bob served his country as an Airman Basic for 4 years with the Indiana Air National Guard.
He was an avid gardener and supported the Community Harvest Food Bank with his bounty of vegetables and apples from his apple trees. Bob and Jean volunteered at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, helping feed many in need. He loved his grandchildren and faithfully attended their sporting events, as well as those of his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed square dancing and was an avid sports fan, especially cheering for the Indiana Hoosiers and the Chicago Cubs.
Among survivors are a son, Vernon A. (Julie) Andrews of Decatur; daughter, Theresa L. Arrington of Decatur; brother, Larry A. (Barbara) Andrews of Fort Wayne; sister, Betty J. Johnson of La Habra Heights, California; five grandchildren, Emily Andrews, Adrian Andrews, Adam Arrington, Courtney Arrington and Brooke Landrum; and two great-grandchildren, Archer and Briar.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Max Andrews; sister-in-law, Marilyn Andrews; brother-in-law, Ray Johnson; and his companion of 25 years, Jean Tabor.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior, from 12-2 p.m. Pastor Ernie Suman will officiate, and burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church; or the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
