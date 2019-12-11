Home

Robert J. Schaefer


1947 - 2019
Robert J. Schaefer Obituary
Robert J. Schaefer, 72, of Ossian and formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Michigan City, Indiana, Feb. 19, 1947, to the late Raymond Schaefer I and Irene (Levendoski) Thompson.
Robert loved meeting new people, going for coffee, fishing, bowling and watching Westerns and Elvis movies. He has worked and lived at Bi-County Services since 1989.
Among survivors are a sister, Marlene M. White of Michigan City.
He was preceded in death by his siblings.
A funeral liturgy will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, with visitation one hour prior from 12-1 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Father David Ruppert will officiate and burial will take place in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Michigan City at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Bi-County Services.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
