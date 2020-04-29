Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
111 South Water Street
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN
View Map
Robert L. Fritzinger

Robert L. Fritzinger Obituary
Robert L. Fritzinger, 77, Monroeville, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. Bob was united in marriage to Beverly A. Johnston; she preceded him in death.
Among survivors are his sons, James L. (Rose) Fritzinger of Monroeville and Eric J. Blowers of Fort Wayne; daughter, Wendy A. (Donavon) Jackson of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Madelyn (Michael) Cadwallader of Valdese, North Carolina and Marilyn (Robert) Driver of Quincy, Michigan; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. You are invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn, where a video will be posted of his service, which will be held later on Thursday.
A drive-by visitation will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. When attendees arrives, he or she will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Visitors must remain inside the vehicles at all times. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020
