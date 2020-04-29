|
Robert L. Fritzinger, 77, Monroeville, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. Bob was united in marriage to Beverly A. Johnston; she preceded him in death.
Among survivors are his sons, James L. (Rose) Fritzinger of Monroeville and Eric J. Blowers of Fort Wayne; daughter, Wendy A. (Donavon) Jackson of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Madelyn (Michael) Cadwallader of Valdese, North Carolina and Marilyn (Robert) Driver of Quincy, Michigan; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. You are invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn, where a video will be posted of his service, which will be held later on Thursday.
A drive-by visitation will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. When attendees arrives, he or she will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Visitors must remain inside the vehicles at all times. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020