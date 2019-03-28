Robert L. Mattax, 90, Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his son's residence in Fort Wayne. He was born in Berne Dec. 1, 1928, to the late Vance and Coral (Myers) Mattax. He was united in marriage to M. DeLee Patterson June 26, 1949; she survives in Fort Wayne.

He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and was honorably discharged.

Bob attended Life Church in Bluffton.

He was a 1946 graduate of Monroe High School. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1987. While at the FAA, Bob was tasked with ensuring the Instrument Landing System (ILS) was functioning properly.

Bob and DeLee enjoyed the cottage on Sylvan Lake and spending their winters in Florida. He took pride in the appearance of his landscaping … his lawn looked like a carpet.

Among survivors are a son, Brad (Barb) Mattax of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Linda (Bill) Breitfield of Gaston, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Robert (Jessica) Mattax, Stephen (Gemma) Mattax, Michael (Shanna) Mattax, Ryan (Molly) Mattax, Lindsey (Jeremy) Hertenstein, Courtney (Trevor) Gremaux, and Brandon Gump; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Mattax; three brothers, Laurel, Irenios and Louis Mattax; and five sisters, Vesta Wable, Edith Chronister, Vera Fugate, Othella Edgell and Rowena Hurst.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Pastor Brad Mattax will officiate and burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors to be conducted by the American Legion Post 468 of Berne.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to be made to Adams County Community Foundation-Alzheimer's Fund or Crossbridge Community Church, Fort Wayne. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary