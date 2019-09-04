|
|
Robert M. Hileman, 82, Ohio City, Ohio, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019, at Lima (Ohio) Memorial Hospital. He was born in Van Wert County, Ohio, Feb. 8, 1937, to the late Marion "Guy" and Donna I. (Royer) Hileman. He married Sandra K. Marbaugh Aug. 24, 1958, at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church.
Bob was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church of America in Van Wert County, where he served as an elder. He was a 32nd Degree F & A M for 43 years, where he had served as a Master at Willshire 667 Lodge. He was currently a member of Shane's Lodge 337 in Rockford, Ohio. He was a member of the Shriner's in Toledo, Ohio, and held membership in the Scottish Rite and York Rite. Bob was also a member of the Eagle's Lodge in Rockford, Ohio.
He was an avid bowler for many years. He loved horse racing and casino gambling. He was a die-hard fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Bob was a member of the APA Pool League from 1994-2017, qualifying for National Team Championship in 1997. He loved his sports, especially watching his grandchildren play sports at Parkway High School. Family was very important to Bob. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of Willshire High School. He was a lifelong Willshire Township farmer, retiring in 1990, and served as a Willshire Township Trustee. He then worked as Willshire Township Roadman for 12 years until 2002, and worked as a courier for First Financial Bank for 11 years until 2013.
Among survivors are his wife of 61 years, Sandra Hileman of Ohio City; three daughters, Lori (Doug) Pond of Ohio City, Lisa (Rick) Berry of Celina and Mitzi Frank of Ohio City; nine grandchildren, Toby (Trey) Patrick, Lucas (Danielle) Luginbill, Ryan (Angie) Berry, Christopher (fiancee, Renee) Lloyd, Drew (Allie) Luginbill, Zoey (Cyle) Parr, Shay Pond, Alexis Frank and Justin Frank; and six great-grandchildren, Caiden, Brooke, Rylee, Aubrianna, Sage, Nolan and two baby girls on the way.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Hileman.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Reformed Church of America, 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow at Greenbriar Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. A Masonic Service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday following visitation.
Preferred memorials are to Wren EMS or St. Paul's Reformed Church of America.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019