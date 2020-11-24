Roberta "Bobby" Jeanne (Calvert) Smith, 92, Decatur, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Woodcrest Nursing Center from COVID-19. She was born in Fort Wayne Feb. 9, 1928, to Paul and Mary (Martin) Calvert, who passed away when Bobby was 8 years old. Bobby was lucky to have a second mom, beloved Paula Schaper Calvert, who helped raise her. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert G. Smith, who preceded her in death Jan. 15, 1991, after 43 wonderful years of marriage. They enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time on their "farm." She was a servant to all she had contact with.
Bobby was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was involved in many things; she taught Sunday and Bible school, led Youth Choir, sang in choir, played bells, served on Worship and PPR committees, helped with the church office, prayer chain, calling on shut-ins, Hope Chest board, former president of United Methodist Women, funeral dinners and delivered for Operation Help.
She loved to sing, play piano and organ. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, crafts, reading, and exercise class. Bobby was a professional volunteer, which included the American Cancer Society
, Blood Mobile, Angel Tree, American Legion Auxiliary, Republican party, Lakeside and Woodcrest helper, transported patients to chemotherapy in Fort Wayne, Head Start and Meals on Wheels.
Grandma Bobby loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved having sleepovers and playing Monopoly, card games, going to the zoo and for ice cream and picnics.
Among survivors are her sons, Terry R. and Steven Lee (Jan) Smith; daughter, Lou Anne (Jon) Stevens; sister, Janet (James) Kirsch; grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Poling, Sarah (Chad) Johnson, Jon A. (Tracy) Stevens, Carly (Agatha) Smith and Jordan (Brittaney) Smith; and eight great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her five Calvert cousins.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Lynne Anne Smith, in 1953; her parents Paul, Mary and Paula Calvert; sister- and brother-in-law, Annie and Barney Sparks; and nieces, Julie Forgey and Jill Sheagley.
Private family services will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with burial following in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to First United Methodist Church Flower fund or Music Ministry.
