Roberto O. Arriaga Sr.
1951 - 2020
Roberto O. Arriaga Sr., 69, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, April 22, 1951, to the late Reynaldo T. and Arabella O. (Ortiz) Arriaga. On Oct. 17, 1971, he married Mercedes Caciano.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He retired from International Harvester. Roberto was a member of the Blue Creek Sportsman's Lodge.
Among survivors are his wife of 48 years, Mercy Arriaga; son, Roberto (Amy) Arriaga Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth (Troy) Dahlstrom, all of Decatur; brother, Rudolpho "Rudy" (Cindy) Arriaga of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Lydia Silva of Decatur and Rebecca Izaguirre of Joliet, Illinois; six grandchildren, Breanna (Justin) Mann, Troy (Christina) Dahlstrom Jr. and Amber (Holden) Dahlstrom, Diego, Braxton and Amelia Arriaga; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Dahlstrom, Ryker, Addison and Aubrey Mann.
A funeral liturgy will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Father David Ruppert officiating.
Visitation will be three hours prior to the liturgy, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
