Robin Ann Daniels, 57, passed away June 25, 2019, in Tennessee following an extended illness. She was born May 1, 1962, to Larry and Donna Daniels.
A 1980 graduate of Bellmont High School, Robin was very active in girls sports during and after high school.
Among survivors are her father, Larry Daniels of Decatur; mother, Donna Daniels of Greenville, Tennessee; sisters, Wendy (Tim) Cross of Aften, Tennessee, and Tracy (Jim) Greaves of Columbus, Ohio; and nephews Colton and Brayden Cross of Aften.
Funeral services were held in Tennessee.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 29, 2019