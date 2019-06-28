Home

Robin Ann (Daniels) Daniels


1962 - 2019
Robin Ann (Daniels) Daniels Obituary
Robin Ann Daniels, 57, passed away June 25, 2019, in Tennessee following an extended illness. She was born May 1, 1962, to Larry and Donna Daniels.
A 1980 graduate of Bellmont High School, Robin was very active in girls sports during and after high school.
Among survivors are her father, Larry Daniels of Decatur; mother, Donna Daniels of Greenville, Tennessee; sisters, Wendy (Tim) Cross of Aften, Tennessee, and Tracy (Jim) Greaves of Columbus, Ohio; and nephews Colton and Brayden Cross of Aften.
Funeral services were held in Tennessee.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 29, 2019
