Robin Jordan, 49, Decatur, passed away Nov. 22, 2019. She was born in Spencer, Indiana, Jan. 6, 1970, to William and Freida Jones; they survive.
Among survivors are her husband, Tony; daughters, Meagin Hodges of Salem, Indiana, and Lacey (Caleb) Hodges of Spencer; son, Jake (Aime) Barnes of Sullivan, Indiana; nine grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; step-children, Dion (Stacey) Jordan of Decatur, Tori (Don) Anderson and Brian Jordan of Monroe; and eight step-grandchildren.
A private family memorial has been held.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019