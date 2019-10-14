|
|
Roger Dale Brown, 73, Uniondale, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County Sept. 3, 1946, to the late Roger B. and Glenola May (Beers) Brown. On June 10, 1994, Dale married Carolyn S. (Fulton) Brown; she preceded him in death Nov. 10, 2018.
Dale attended Bluffton High School and served our county in the United States Army during Vietnam; he was honorably discharged with the rank of E-5. He also served in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard, stationed in Bluffton, for more than 15 years.
Dale retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne and worked as a security guard for GARDA and in the maintenance department of Bluffton Regional Medical Center. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton for more than 50 years.
Among survivors are his children, Dale Wayne (Jan) Brown, Tony (Michelle) Schaffer and Kim Shaffer, all of Decatur, along with step-children, Sheryl (Troy) Zook, Rod Wells and Doug Wells, all of Bluffton, and Jeffrey A. Wells of Montpelier; he was a loving grandpa to six grandchildren, Mallory, Jarred, Anthony, Kirsten, Korbin and Konner; two great-grandchildren, Caiden and Cooper; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews; his siblings, David G. (Jill) Brown of Greenburg, Indiana, William J. (Pam) Brown of Brooksville, Florida, Stanley T. (Nancy) Brown of Brooksville and Robert B. (Judy) Brown of Bluffton.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia S. (Brown) Keller.
A service to honor Dale's military service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.
Preferred memorials are to the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, and may be sent to the funeral home.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019