1/1
Roger F. Roth
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger F. Roth, 78, Berne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Swiss Village, where he resided for the past seven years. He was born in Adams County Oct. 17, 1942, to the late Floyd and Mildred (Henschen) Roth. Roger was united in marriage November of 1963, in Willshire, Ohio, to Shirley White; she preceded him in death Jan. 5, 1993. He married Nancy Fisher April 8, 1995, at Pleasant Dale Church in Decatur; she preceded him in death Feb. 12, 2019.
Roger was a 1961 graduate of Adams Central High School. He was a member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, where he served as a trustee, was on the treasury board, usher and Friendship Sunday school class. He had served as a former director of the Brethren Disaster Services in several states working to rebuild areas following a natural disaster.
He was member of the Monroe Fire Department from 1972-2011, serving as a fire chief from 1994-2003, and an Instructor for the state of Indiana Fire Services.
He was a past president of Adams County Emergency Management Board.
Roger was the owner and operator of Roth Electric for more than 40 years, retiring in 2011. He also worked at Peterson Grain and served as a custodian of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren.
He enjoyed camping at Amishville, fishing and serving the community.
Among survivors are a son, James (Ginger) Roth of Hartford City, Indiana; daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) McDonald of Decatur; step-sons, Brian (Linda) Seals and Steve Seals, both of Celina, Ohio; four grandchildren, MaDream Morlan, Andrew Roth, Caden McDonald and Justin Roth; three step-grandchildren, Justine Baumer, Olivia Seals and Grace Seals; two great-granddaughters and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janelle Riley; and a brother in infancy, James Roth.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren or Monroe Fire Department.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved