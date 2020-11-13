Roger F. Roth, 78, Berne, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Swiss Village, where he resided for the past seven years. He was born in Adams County Oct. 17, 1942, to the late Floyd and Mildred (Henschen) Roth. Roger was united in marriage November of 1963, in Willshire, Ohio, to Shirley White; she preceded him in death Jan. 5, 1993. He married Nancy Fisher April 8, 1995, at Pleasant Dale Church in Decatur; she preceded him in death Feb. 12, 2019.

Roger was a 1961 graduate of Adams Central High School. He was a member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, where he served as a trustee, was on the treasury board, usher and Friendship Sunday school class. He had served as a former director of the Brethren Disaster Services in several states working to rebuild areas following a natural disaster.

He was member of the Monroe Fire Department from 1972-2011, serving as a fire chief from 1994-2003, and an Instructor for the state of Indiana Fire Services.

He was a past president of Adams County Emergency Management Board.

Roger was the owner and operator of Roth Electric for more than 40 years, retiring in 2011. He also worked at Peterson Grain and served as a custodian of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren.

He enjoyed camping at Amishville, fishing and serving the community.

Among survivors are a son, James (Ginger) Roth of Hartford City, Indiana; daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) McDonald of Decatur; step-sons, Brian (Linda) Seals and Steve Seals, both of Celina, Ohio; four grandchildren, MaDream Morlan, Andrew Roth, Caden McDonald and Justin Roth; three step-grandchildren, Justine Baumer, Olivia Seals and Grace Seals; two great-granddaughters and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Janelle Riley; and a brother in infancy, James Roth.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren or Monroe Fire Department.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

