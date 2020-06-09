Roger W. Landrum, 73, Decatur, passed away peacefully at 3:38 a.m. June 8, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, after battling a rare form of breast cancer. He was born in Decatur Nov. 29, 1946, to the late Louis and Naomi (Sapp) Landrum. He married Marcia Brown Aug. 14, 1965, in Decatur.

A graduate of Decatur High School, Roger was the owner/operator of D & R Body Shop until his retirement in 2009.

He was an avid golfer and reader, and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was known for his gardening ability, with many golfers stopping by his home for some fresh tomatoes.

Roger was a big supporter of the Decatur Girls Softball League, with D & R Body Shop sponsoring a team for several years.

He never knew a stranger and always had a big, welcoming smile for those he met. No matter how much time passed, he was always happy to see visitors and spend a little time chatting. Roger had a quick wit and teasing sense of humor that he kept until the very end.

Roger was called many things over the years, but his favorite was "gramps," and he doted on his grandchildren.

Among survivors are his wife of nearly 55 years, Marcia Landrum of Decatur; daughter, Nicci (Sharon Lokuta) Landrum of New Haven; son, Robert (Kimberly) Landrum of Decatur; grandchildren, Reagan and Coltan Landrum; brothers, Bob (Deb) Landrum of Warren and Ron Landrum of Wolcottville; brother- and sister-in-law, Stan (Carolyn) Oehler; numerous nieces and nephews, including "Bubba," whom he was very close to; and of course his cats, Barney and Abbey.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Landrum and Dick Landrum.

Per Roger's wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the grandchildren's college fund, C/O Nicci Landrum, 10171 Archstone Cove, New Haven 46774.

