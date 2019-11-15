|
|
Rolland Affolder
Rolland Affolder, 95, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Robin Run in Indianapolis. He was born May 28, 1924, in Ohio, to the late William and Lovina Affolder of Decatur.
He was a veteran and served in the Army Air Corp in Italy during World War II.
Rolland was married to Kathleen Affolder for 69 years, before she went to be with the Lord in 2013. For 60 years, they lived in the same house in Muncie, Indiana. Kathleen often volunteered to serve in a variety of ministries, and Rolland was a constant and devoted companion in support of that service.
A 1942 graduate of Decatur High School, Rolland was a 43-year employee at Overhead Door Company.
Among survivors are two sons, Thomas (Chris) Affolder of Sheridan, Indiana, and David (Cindy) Affolder of Suwanee, Georgia; four grandchildren, Tim (Ansley) Affolder, Amy (Brad) Vanosdol and Elijah and Erin Bammann; five great-grandchildren, Connor, Taylor and Clare Vanosdol, and Rolland and Conrad Affolder.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Dr. Linda Stropes and Laura Affolder; brother, Vernon Affolder; and sisters, Pauline Houck and Katherine Somers.
Inurnment of cremated remains will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie during a private family committal service at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by Parson Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 16, 2019