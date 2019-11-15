Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolland Affolder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolland Affolder


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolland Affolder Obituary
Rolland Affolder

Rolland Affolder, 95, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Robin Run in Indianapolis. He was born May 28, 1924, in Ohio, to the late William and Lovina Affolder of Decatur.
He was a veteran and served in the Army Air Corp in Italy during World War II.
Rolland was married to Kathleen Affolder for 69 years, before she went to be with the Lord in 2013. For 60 years, they lived in the same house in Muncie, Indiana. Kathleen often volunteered to serve in a variety of ministries, and Rolland was a constant and devoted companion in support of that service.
A 1942 graduate of Decatur High School, Rolland was a 43-year employee at Overhead Door Company.
Among survivors are two sons, Thomas (Chris) Affolder of Sheridan, Indiana, and David (Cindy) Affolder of Suwanee, Georgia; four grandchildren, Tim (Ansley) Affolder, Amy (Brad) Vanosdol and Elijah and Erin Bammann; five great-grandchildren, Connor, Taylor and Clare Vanosdol, and Rolland and Conrad Affolder.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Dr. Linda Stropes and Laura Affolder; brother, Vernon Affolder; and sisters, Pauline Houck and Katherine Somers.
Inurnment of cremated remains will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie during a private family committal service at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by Parson Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -