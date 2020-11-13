1/
Ronald D. Sheets
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D. Sheets, 58, Decatur, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fort Wayne Oct. 24, 1962, to the late Doyle L. and Marianne (Klarowski) Sheets.
Ron was a member of the VFW 857 in Fort Wayne.
He was employed for Container Corporation in Fort Wayne for many years, and he also worked for International Paper for 11 years, before his health limited him.
Ron loved working and "rehabbing" cars from a young age.
Among survivors are two daughters, Nicole (Jasper Boothby) Sheets of Decatur and Brenda Armstrong of Fort Wayne; sister, Kathleen (Kenneth) Ehinger of Coldwater, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wollman.
Private family services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved