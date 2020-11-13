Ronald D. Sheets, 58, Decatur, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fort Wayne Oct. 24, 1962, to the late Doyle L. and Marianne (Klarowski) Sheets.
Ron was a member of the VFW 857 in Fort Wayne.
He was employed for Container Corporation in Fort Wayne for many years, and he also worked for International Paper for 11 years, before his health limited him.
Ron loved working and "rehabbing" cars from a young age.
Among survivors are two daughters, Nicole (Jasper Boothby) Sheets of Decatur and Brenda Armstrong of Fort Wayne; sister, Kathleen (Kenneth) Ehinger of Coldwater, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wollman.
Private family services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
