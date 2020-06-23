Ronald Lee "Ron" Girod, 70, Decatur, passed away Monday evening, June 22, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur Aug. 31, 1949, to the late Glen E. and Irene M. (Peck) Girod. Ron was united in marriage to Susan L. (Breiner) Girod March 1, 1969, at Salem United Church of Christ (Magley); she survives in Decatur.
He was a member of Salem Magley Church, where he served on all the boards for many years. Ron was also on the Adams County Co-op Board for six years, board of directors for Harvest Land Co-op for many years, and the Jefferson Township Advisory Board for three years. Ron served on the Swine Committee for Wells County 4-H for 15 years and was also a volunteer with Operation Help in Decatur and Wells County 4-H Backpack Program.
Ron was a graduate of the last graduating class at Monmouth High School in 1967. He was the owner and operator of Ron Girod Construction and was also a grain and livestock farmer. He had previously worked at HWI in New Haven for 11 years.
He loved his work and the people he met. Ron loved his dad's old John Deere "70" and 1953 Ford tractor. He enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time in his vegetable garden. He loved spending time with his family and especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Among survivors are three daughters, Patti (Lance) LeMaster of Decatur, Valerie (Tad) Davis of Leo, Indiana, and Stephanie (Nathan) Endsley of Huntington; brother, Kent (Charlsie) Girod of Decatur; sister, Nyla (Richard "Dick") Johnson of Decatur; sister-in-law, Carolyn Girod of Decatur; six grandchildren, Paige (fiance, Damion Watters) LeMaster, Logan (Marilyn Melcher) LeMaster, Ali and Gavin Davis and Cohen and Brody Endsley; and his faithful Siberian husky, Willow. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arno and Gery Girod; and sister-in-law, Carol Girod.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Salem Magley Church, 7494N C.R. 600W in Decatur, with Pastor Chris Hirschy officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to services Monday, all at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Salem Magley Church Building Fund; Operation Help in Decatur; or Wells County 4-H Backpack Program.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.