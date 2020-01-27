|
Ronald R. Mihm, 72, Willshire, Ohio, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Adams County Nov. 17, 1947, to the late Theordore R. and Treva O. (Rash) Mihm. On Aug. 21, 1967, he married Diane Bays.
He worked at General Electric in Decatur until they closed, then went to Fort Wayne G.E. and retired from there. After retirement he worked at True Valu in Decatur.
Ron was a 1965 graduate of Adams Central and also a member of the United States Army Reserves.
He loved fishing and was an active member of the Willshire Sportsman's Club.
Among survivors are his wife of 52 years, Diane; son, Mark (Kelly) Mihm of Willshire; three brothers, Marvin (Becky) Mihm of Bronson, Michigan, Rex (Barbara) Mihm of Decatur and Calvin Mihm of Fort Wayne; one step-brother, David Rash of Kingman, Arizona; one sister, Rozella White of Magley, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Bryce and Parker Mihm.
He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Fern and John Lough; and sisters-in-law, Lorrie Mihm and Cheryl Mihm.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.Pastor Robert Shook will officiate and burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, with Military Rites performed by American Legion Post 43..
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Willshire Sportsman Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020