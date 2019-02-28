Roscoe Miracle, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, and formerly of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Masonic Home of Louisville. He was born in Tennessee Dec. 20, 1929, to the late Thomas and Bessie (Russell) Miracle. On July 9, 1975, he married Virginia A. "Gini" Miller; after 40 years together, she preceded him in death Feb. 2, 2016.

He was a former member of the Decatur Church of Christ and Damascus Road Church. While at the Masonic Home in Louisville, he started a men's coffee club and a garden.

Roscoe worked as a fabric cutter at Berne Furniture for 47 ½ years, where he was well known for his hard work and attention to detail.

Among survivors are four sons, Bruce A. (Jennifer) Miracle of Florida, Clint D. (Stephanie) Miracle of Kentucky, Darryl L. (Andrea) Miracle of Fort Wayne and J.L. (Virginia) Miracle of Jeffersonville; five daughters, Debbie A. (Randy) Polczer of Georgia, Natalie S. (Marty) Martino of New York, Peggy D. Miracle of Decatur, Shirley K. Funk of Ohio and Mary G. Light of Decatur; three step-children, Bennie Butler, Shawn Butler and Deb (Thomas) Schindler, all of Decatur; his ex-wife, Juanita Miracle; three siblings, Conley Miracle, Lily (John) and Verdie (Dewey); 20 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Nathan Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, and from 12-1 p.m. prior to services Sunday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.

