Rosemary K. (Sprunger) Wiederkehr, 91, Berne, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019, at Swiss Village. She was born in Adams County Nov. 24, 1927, to the late Homer and Della (Sprunger) Hanni. On Oct. 25, 1952, Rosemary married Raymond H. Sprunger at the First Mennonite Church in Berne; he preceded her in death in 1972. She married Gareth L. Wiederkehr Feb. 4, 1989, at the First Missionary Church in Berne; he survives in Berne.

She was a member of the First Missionary Church in Berne, where she helped in the children's department.

Rosemary was a 1945 graduate of Berne High School. She worked as an assistant for Dr. Amos Reusser and Dr. Howard Luginbill in Berne. For many years, she was a licensed practical nurse at Caylor Nickel Hospital in Bluffton.

She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities. Rosemary enjoyed shopping, reading and needlework.

Among survivors are her son, Gregg (Barb) Sprunger of Berne; daughter, Janet (Duane) Gerig of Knoxville, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Karen (Paul) Patton of Butler and Anne (Leon) Amstutz of Mishawaka; step-son, Wes (Lori) Wiederkehr of New Haven; six grandchildren, Leslie (Jason) King, Ben (Lana) Sprunger, Michael (Jenn) Sprunger, Jennifer (Ryan) Strutz, Stephanie (Anthony) Dee and Jon Gerig; 18 great-grandchildren, Savannah King, Janessa King, Javin King, Colton Frauhiger, Dakota (Carrie) Frauhiger, Samuel Frauhiger, Hallie Frauhiger, Eva Sprunger, Isaac Sprunger, Eden Sprunger, Myriam Sprunger, David Sprunger, Jackson Strutz, Ryleigh Strutz, Marin Rose Strutz, Mackenzie Dee, Penelope Dee and William Dee; six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria (Hanni) Kuhn; and brother, Vincent Hanni.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Missionary Church in Berne, with Pastor David Biberstein and her grandson, Pastor Michael Sprunger, officiating. Burial will follow at MRE Cemetery in Berne.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, and from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday prior to the services, all at the church.

Preferred memorials are to First Missionary Church Children's Ministry or checks to SIM USA, with a note for missionaries Alan and Cheri Shea (Gareth's granddaughter), PO Box 7900, Charlotte, NC 28241.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019