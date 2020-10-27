Rosemary (Lubker) Sprunger Lehman Walker, 97, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Greenwood Village South Nursing Home in Greenwood, Indiana. She was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, March 7, 1923, to the late Fred R. and Edna (Shelton) Lubker. Rosemary married her first husband, Karl Sprunger, March 30, 1946; he preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1964. She then married Lores Lehman May 28, 1965; he preceded her in death April 9, 1986. On Nov. 22, 1990, Rosemary married Jack A. Walker; he passed away Feb. 20, 2005.
She spent her childhood in Brownstown and then in Seymour, where she was a graduate of Shields High School. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 43 Ladies Auxiliary. She retired in 1988, after many years of service with the advertising department of the Decatur Daily Democrat.
Among survivors are her daughters, Karla Sprunger Hayes and Jane Sprunger (Floyd) Thieme; and step-son, Larry (Marsha) Lehman.
Surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Adam (Gretel) Hayes and children, Samuel, Kathryn and Oliver; Cameron (Malena) Thieme and children, Hudson and Emelia; Linda Lehman (Philip) Nichols and children Andrew and John Paul; and Cheryl Lehman.
Also surviving are her later-life extended family, step-children, Jack (Linda) Walker Jr., Susie Walker and Elizabeth Walker Mueller, and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Lubker; and her son-in-law, Martin Hayes.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church, from 10-11 a.m.
Preferred memorials are to the Adams/Wells Crisis Shelter; or a church of the donor's choice.
