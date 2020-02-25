|
Rozann M. Kwasneski, 86, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in South Bend May 20, 1933, to the late Homer C. and Mildred A. (DuMont) Kelver. She married Daniel A. Kwasneski April 30, 1955; after 42 years, he preceded her in death May 19, 1997.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur and was a member of the Women of St. Mary's. She worked for 30 years as a registered nurse, first at Adams County Memorial Hospital in Decatur and then for St. Joseph Hospital in Flint, Michigan. She was also a member of the Adams County Nurses Association and later volunteered at Adams Memorial Hospital.
Among survivors are her seven children, Mary (Jon) Vasas of Birch Run, Michigan; Susan Kwasneski of Ludlow, Vermont; Jane Kwasneski of Clarkston, Michigan; Daniel G. Kwasneski of Menominee, Michigan; Christopher (Maribeth) Kwasneski of Caro, Michigan; Joseph (Leslie) Kwasneski of Oxford, Michigan; and Jill (John) Rado of Arnold, Missouri; brother, Delbert Kelver of South Bend; sisters, Carolyn McLean of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Maribel (George) Early of South Bend; grandsons, Jason (Alicia) Kwasneski, Jacob (Marissa) Kwasneski, Shane Kwasneski, Benjamin Rado and Nathan Rado.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne J. Kwasneski; and brother, Daniel Kelver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Kenneth Mazur, P.I.M.E., officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (P.I.M.E.).
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020