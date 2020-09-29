Ruth A. Bultemeyer, 84, Fort Wayne, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Ossian Sept. 13, 1936, to Rufus and Marie (Witte) Werling. She married Richard L. Bultemeyer Sept. 30, 1955, in Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian; he survives following nearly 65 years of marriage.
Ruth was a member of Praise Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, where she was active in the church choir. She also served on the Worship Committee at church and taught Bible Class.
In her younger years, she was also a longtime Adams County 4-H leader, while her husband was a teacher and youth director at Zion Lutheran School-Friedheim, and then principal at Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School.
A 1954 graduate of Ossian High School, Ruth was a homemaker and had also worked as a Mary Kay Sales Consultant for 18 years, in addition to Hallmark Stores in Florida for more than six years.
Among survivors are four daughters, Janna (Thomas) Conway of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Rebecca (Walter) Kikugawa of Glenview, Illinois, Christine (Brett) Jordan of Canal Fulton, Ohio, and Elizabeth (John) Herber of Fort Wayne; two sons, Jonathan Bultemeyer of Ludwigsburg, Germany, and Daniel (Diane) Bultemeyer of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Helene (Robert) Hegerfeld of Hoagland and Iverna Burns of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Henderson; and a brother, Wilmer Werling.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Interment will be held at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, and one hour prior to services Sunday, all at the funeral home.
Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. For those who prefer, or who are in a high risk category, we ask that you "like" the Facebook page of Zwick & Jahn, where the service will be live streamed.
Preferred memorials are to Worship Anew or Voice of the Martyrs.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
