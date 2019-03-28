Ruth A. Coppess, 84, Decatur, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 21, 1934, to the late Harry S. and Mary L. (Archbold) Faus. On Dec. 31, 1953, she married Richard Coppess. He passed away Feb. 27, 2006.

She was a homemaker, worked as a waitress at Coppess Corner and Dollar General in Berne.

Among survivors are a son, Franklin R. (Kathy) Coppess of Fort Wayne; daughter, Karen A. (Chris) Loshe of Decatur; sister, Marie Wygant of Bluffton; sisters-in-law, Sandy Faus and Carolyn Faus, both of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Michelle Coppess-Turner, Jay Coppess and Ty Loshe; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Pauline Ripple, Maxine Cook, Betty Graham and Janet Ripple; and eight brothers, Basil, Harry, JR., Brooks, Bob, Max, Dean, Gene and Don Faus.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Chaplain John Follett will officiate. Burial will follow at the Ray Cemetery, Monroe.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Cancer Fund or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.